Leclerc hits wall but on pole again for Azerbaijan sprint

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc has hit the wall and still qualified on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Formula One’s first “sprint shootout” qualifying session. Leclerc set a fast time midway through the last segment of the shootout but then veered into a barrier and broke his front wing. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen each had another lap to beat Leclerc’s time but fell short. Perez placed second and Verstappen third. The new “shootout” format is a shortened version of the usual qualifying format which decides the grid for the 17-lap sprint race.

