Leclerc driving at Ferrari for ‘several more seasons’ after new deal

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Charles Leclerc has signed a new multi-year contract with Ferrari. Ferrari did not reveal the length apart from saying its for “several more seasons.” Leclerc has been part of the Italian team for eight years after joining its driver academy in 2016. He made his Formula One debut with Sauber in 2018 and first raced for Ferrari the following year. Leclerc claimed back-to-back wins in Belgium and Italy in his first season with Ferrari. The 26-year-old Leclerc has since added three more race wins but Ferrari has struggled to keep the pace with, first, Mercedes and then Red Bull. Leclerc has demonstrated his raw speed by amassing 23 pole positions.

