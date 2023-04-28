Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
By The Associated Press
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France looks as smoke billows out of his during a practice session at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, April 28, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sergei Grits]
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc has beaten Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to end Red Bull’s streak of pole positions in Formula One this season. Leclerc and Verstappen had the exact same time midway through the final session of qualifying before both improved on their final runs. Leclerc went faster by 0.188 seconds in his Ferrari. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was third.
