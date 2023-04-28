Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc has beaten Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to end Red Bull’s streak of pole positions in Formula One this season. Leclerc and Verstappen had the exact same time midway through the final session of qualifying before both improved on their final runs. Leclerc went faster by 0.188 seconds in his Ferrari. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.