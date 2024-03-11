Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa fired after appearing to head butt a player

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa has been fired after appearing to head butt a player. The incident happened at the end of Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to fellow struggler Hellas Verona. Verona striker Thomas Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic after the final whistle when D’Aversa went over to intervene, but instead ended up knocking Henry over with an apparent head butt. Replays appeared to show that it was indeed a head butt but D’Aversa later said on Instagram that it wasn’t. The 48-year-old D’Aversa had been in charge of Lecce since June.

