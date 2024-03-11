Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa fired after appearing to head butt a player

By The Associated Press
FILE - Lecce's head coach Roberto D'Aversa reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone and Lecce at the Stadio Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, on March 3, 2024. D’Aversa head butted Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following a heated matchup between two teams just above the relegation zone in Serie A on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabrizio Corradetti]

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa has been fired after appearing to head butt a player. The incident happened at the end of Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to fellow struggler Hellas Verona. Verona striker Thomas Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic after the final whistle when D’Aversa went over to intervene, but instead ended up knocking Henry over with an apparent head butt. Replays appeared to show that it was indeed a head butt but D’Aversa later said on Instagram that it wasn’t. The 48-year-old D’Aversa had been in charge of Lecce since June.

