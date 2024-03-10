Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa appears to head butt Verona striker Thomas Henry after Serie A game

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa has appeared to head butt Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following a heated matchup between two teams just above the relegation zone in Serie A. Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic after the final whistle when D’Aversa went over to intervene and instead ended up knocking Henry over with an apparent head butt. D’Aversa says that “as a coach and father of three kids I want to apologize for what happened.” Michael Folorunsho scored early in the first half as Verona won 1-0 to move up to 13th place and two points above the drop zone. Lecce dropped one point behind in 15th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.