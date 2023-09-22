Lecce beats 10-man Genoa 1-0 to improve unbeaten start in Serie A; Salernitana-Frosinone ends 1-1

ROME (AP) — Upstart Lecce moved provisionally up to second in Serie A with a 1-0 win over 10-man Genoa. Remi Oudin scored from outside the area with a deflected shot late in the second half. Genoa was reduced to 10 men when Aaron Martin picked up his second yellow card in the 36th minute. Lecce moved within a point of league-leader Inter Milan. Promoted Frosinone earned a 1-1 draw at Salernitana. Simone Romagnoli put Frosinone ahead early on with a towering header before Jovan Cabral equalized for Salernitana after the break with a low shot.

