Lecce and Sassuolo draw 1-1 in Serie A; Empoli-Udinese draw 0-0

ROME (AP) — Lecce and Sassuolo drew 1-1 in Serie A with Domenico Berardi and Nikola Krstović trading goals. Berardi coverted a penalty for Sassuolo midway through the first half and Krstović equalized after the break by shooting in a loose ball inside the area following a corner. Lecce is seventh with 12 points through eight rounds and Sassuolo is two points behind in ninth. Berardi has five goals and Krstović has four this season. Empoli and Udinese drew 0-0 to leave both clubs on the edge of the relegation zone. The result could cost Udinese coach Andrea Sottil his job with the Friuli club still winless.

