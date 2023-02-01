LeBron watch: Saturday’s Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday. Just in case. With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers’ game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.