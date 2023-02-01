LeBron watch: Saturday’s Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The Lakers won 129-123 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday. Just in case. With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers’ game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

