LeBron: Teaming up with Steph in Paris was ‘everything and more,’ but ‘no idea’ if it happens again

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James finally teamed up with Stephen Curry during the Paris Olympics, and the top scorer in NBA history got more than a gold medal out of the experience. When James was asked Monday whether he could ever envision himself being teammates with Curry again, James didn’t dismiss it out of hand. He said he had “no idea,” but it seems unlikely to happen. James and Curry are arguably the best players of their era, and they met in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. They had never been teammates outside of NBA All-Star games until the Paris Olympics.

