LeBron reaches 40,000 points, but Jokic, Nuggets use finishing kick to beat Lakers 124-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points, but Nikola Jokic had 35 and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets made a late push to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 on Saturday night. Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining to go back in front, and the Nuggets closed on a 19-6 run for their sixth straight win. James spun around Michael Porter Jr. and drove the lane to hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter to reach 40,000 points as he tries to put the career scoring record out of reach.

