LeBron reach 40,000 points, but Jokic, Nuggets use finishing kick to beat Lakers 124-114

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1), defends, becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points in a career, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points, but Nikola Jokic had 35 and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets made a late push to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 on Saturday night. Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining to go back in front, and the Nuggets closed on a 16-6 run for their sixth straight win. James spun around Michael Porter Jr. and drove the lane to hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter to become the first NBA player with 40,000 points while extending his lead as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

