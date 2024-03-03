LeBron reach 40,000 points, but Jokic, Nuggets use finishing kick to beat Lakers 124-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points, but Nikola Jokic had 35 and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets made a late push to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 on Saturday night. Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining to go back in front, and the Nuggets closed on a 16-6 run for their sixth straight win. James spun around Michael Porter Jr. and drove the lane to hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter to become the first NBA player with 40,000 points while extending his lead as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

