LeBron James says he’s taking a social media break for now

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Etienne Laurent]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he’s taking a break from social media. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Los Angeles Lakers star posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, and Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he’s stepping away from his pages. James has 159 million followers on Instagram, 52.9 million on X.

