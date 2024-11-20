LeBron James says he’s taking a social media break for now

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he’s taking a break from social media. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and Los Angeles Lakers star posted on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, and Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he’s stepping away from his pages. James has 159 million followers on Instagram, 52.9 million on X.

