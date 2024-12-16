LeBron James returns to score 18 in Lakers’ win vs Grizzlies after missing 2 games with foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in a 116-10 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies after a two-game break.

James is fighting a left foot injury and and was away from the team most of last week because of personal reasons.

James did not play last Sunday against Portland or Friday night at Minnesota. The Lakers announced about 45 minutes before tip-off against Memphis that James’ status had been upgraded from questionable to available.

James had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers in 34 minutes.

“I felt pretty good,” James said. “It’s very rare throughout the course of the season where you can take advantage of the schedule, and I was able to do that the past week.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson

The Lakers described James’ time away as an excused absence while noting that he’s also been managing some left foot pain. Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed before the game with Memphis that he and the four-time NBA MVP met on the day of the Portland game to discuss his plan for a break.

“When I talked to him earlier this week, I think I said something along those lines, just hoping that he was getting a good mind and body reset,” Redick said in his pregame availability Sunday. “He said he felt like he was.”

James is the NBA’s oldest player and turns 40 on Dec. 30. Including playoffs, no player in league history has appeared in more games or played more minutes than James — who is in his 22nd season, tying Vince Carter for the NBA record.

“I felt my foot, felt my body….I did my pregame workout on that Sunday for the Portland game and decided it was probably best if I took that day off,” James said. “I had the opportunity to take more days and get my mind, body and just everything where I wanted to be for tonight, and it worked out.”

Redick indicated that he could appreciate if James felt the need for a few days off.

“I played 15 (years) and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried,” Redick said. “I put everything I had into this game. I had nothing left. For guys like him and (Chris Paul), the Tom Brady’s of the world, the Roger Federer’s of the world, it’s hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long because of the toll that it takes on all of you, not just your body.”

James said he spent most of his time away rehabbing his foot and training to stay in game shape.

“It was a very easy decision for myself and for the team and for my trainer to be able to take advantage of those days, just for everything,” James said. “It was great.”

James is averaging 23 points, 9.1 assists and eight rebounds this season. He also has seven triple-doubles, second-most in the NBA behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.