LeBron James returns for 21st NBA season with relief for Bronny, excitement for Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is dedicating his 21st NBA season to his son, and Bronny James’ encouraging recovery from sudden cardiac arrest is foremost in his mind while the top scorer in NBA history gets back to work this week. But LeBron is also thinking about adding another championship to his collection, and he believes the Los Angeles Lakers have the talent to grab it. Bronny James is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season, James says. The drama also played a part in James’ decision that he was both willing and eager to continue his NBA career.

