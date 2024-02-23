LeBron James out for Lakers against Warriors because of left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is sitting out against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night with a left ankle injury. Coach Darvin Ham called it a “day-to-day thing.” The 39-year-old James has left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, inflammation of the tendons on the outside of his foot. He also sat out Feb. 14 at Utah with the injury ahead of the All-Star break. James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists in his 21st NBA season.

