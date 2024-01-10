LeBron James inks sports trading card deal with Fanatics, will appear in card with Bronny

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and his son, Bronny, will appear together on a unique sports trading card to herald the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s new multiyear partnership with Fanatics. The top scorer in NBA history has agreed to an exclusive deal with Fanatics Collectibles. James had been partnered with Upper Deck since 2003 in the sports memorabilia sector. LeBron James and Bronny will appear together on a special card available Jan. 19 in the 2023-24 Bowman University Chrome Basketball set. James teased his new deal earlier this week with an Instagram post showing him examining documents with a Fanatics logo.

