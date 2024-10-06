Leavitt throws 4 TDs, including game-winner in final minute, to lift Arizona State past Kansas 35-31

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt threw four touchdowns passes, including a 3-yard strike to Jordyn Tyson with 16 seconds left, and Arizona State rallied for a thrilling 35-31 victory over Kansas on Saturday night. The Sun Devils outlasted the Jayhawks in a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes in the second half. Cam Skattebo ran for a team-high 186 yards, including a crucial 39-yard dash on the game-winning drive. Kansas has lost five straight, including four by a touchdown or less. Jalon Daniels threw for a season-high 260 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Neal ran for 71 yards and a touchdown.

