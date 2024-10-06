Leavitt throws 4 TDs, including game-winner in final minute, to lift Arizona State past Kansas 35-31

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt threw four touchdowns passes, including a 3-yard strike to Jordyn Tyson with 16 seconds left, and Arizona State rallied for a thrilling 35-31 victory over Kansas on Saturday night. The Sun Devils outlasted the Jayhawks in a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes in the second half. Cam Skattebo ran for a team-high 186 yards, including a crucial 39-yard dash on the game-winning drive. Kansas has lost five straight, including four by a touchdown or less. Jalon Daniels threw for a season-high 260 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Neal ran for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.