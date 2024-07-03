Leaving Las Vegas: Marchessault balances disappointment with excitement of his new team in Nashville

Jonathan Marchessault expressed excitement in joining Steven Stamkos and the free agency retooled Nashville Predators, while reserving a level of disappointment of leaving behind his seven productive seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. Though he bears no grudges, the 33-year-old Marchessault questioned why Golden Knights management didn’t believe in keeping him for the remainder of his career. His career begins anew in Nashville, where he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract on Monday. Marchessault was part of the haul the Predators landed on the first day of free agency, joining Stamkos, defenseman Brady Skjei and goalie Scott Wedgewood.

