Leao scores 2 in AC Milan’s draw at Cagliari in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Rafael Leao has taken advantage of his spot in AC Milan’s lineup after surprisingly being benched lately by scoring twice and helping to set up a third in a 3-3 draw at Cagliari in Serie A. But Milan struggled at relegation-threatened Cagliari on Saturday just four days after a win at Real Madrid in the Champions League. Parma came back from a goal down for a 2-1 win at last-placed Venezia. Relegation-threatened Lecce fired Luca Gotti following a 1-1 draw with Empoli on Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.