Leão outshines ‘Kvara’ in matchup of standout wingers in CL

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Rafael Leão isn’t quite ready to relinquish his slalom title to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It was the Portuguese winger and not the Georgian dribbling wonder who was more successful at weaving his way around defenders in their three-week showdown. Leão carried AC Milan past Napoli and “Kvara” into the Champions League semifinals after also helping rout the runaway Serie A leader 4-0 in the Italian league. The decisive goal of the Champions League series came when Leão took the ball from Milan’s own half and slalomed his way through Napoli’s defense before unselfishly crossing for Olivier Giroud to score into an empty net.

