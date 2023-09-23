Leão back to devastating best as he helps AC Milan beat Verona 1-0

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MILAN (AP) — Rafael Leão appears back to his devastating best and the AC Milan forward helped the Rossoneri bounce back from a disappointing week with a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A. Leão scored in the eighth minute for his third goal in as many league matches. The match was delayed for 25 minutes following heavy rain and hail at San Siro. Milan moved into second place but could be overtaken when unbeaten Juventus visits Sassuolo later. Lazio hosts Monza.

