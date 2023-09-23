Leão back to devastating best as he helps AC Milan beat Verona 1-0

MILAN (AP) — Rafael Leão appears back to his devastating best and the AC Milan forward helped the Rossoneri bounce back from a disappointing week with a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A. Leão scored in the eighth minute for his third goal in as many league matches. The match was delayed for 25 minutes following heavy rain and hail at San Siro. Milan moved into second place but could be overtaken when unbeaten Juventus visits Sassuolo later. Lazio hosts Monza.

