Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Leander Paes is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category. Paes is from India. He is the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles. He was one of six player candidates announced Tuesday for the Class of 2024. The others are returning nominees Cara Black, Ana Ivanovic, Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor and Flavia Pennetta. The ballot for 2024 also includes two contributor category candidates: Vijay Amritraj and journalist Richard Evans. Black, Ivanovic, Moya, Nestor and Pennetta all fell short of the required 75% of the vote in past balloting.

