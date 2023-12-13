Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Hall announced its Class of 2024 on Wednesday. Also being inducted next year: Richard Evans, a British journalist and historian, who was selected in the Contributor Category. The Hall is based in Newport, Rhode Island, and has been around since 1955. Paes won 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles. He and Amritraj are the first representatives of India to enter the Hall. Two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na became the first Asian member when she was inducted in 2019.

