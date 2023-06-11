Leal’s second-half goal guides Nashville to 1-1 draw with Toronto

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC Head Coach Bob Bradley yells to his team on the touch line during an MLS soccer game against Nashviulle SC in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

TORONTO (AP) — Randall Leal scored a second-half goal to help Nashville SC earn a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Leal’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 69th minute to help Nashville (9-3-5) earn a point. Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th minute and Toronto took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Insigne’s third goal of the season came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta. Nashville saw a four-match win streak at home end, but the club remains unbeaten — 6-0-3 — in its last nine home outings. Sean Johnson turned away one shot for Toronto (3-5-10). Joe Willis saved one shot for Nashville.

