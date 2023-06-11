Leal’s second-half goal guides Nashville to 1-1 draw with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Randall Leal scored a second-half goal to help Nashville SC earn a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Leal’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 69th minute to help Nashville (9-3-5) earn a point. Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th minute and Toronto took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Insigne’s third goal of the season came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta. Nashville saw a four-match win streak at home end, but the club remains unbeaten — 6-0-3 — in its last nine home outings. Sean Johnson turned away one shot for Toronto (3-5-10). Joe Willis saved one shot for Nashville.

