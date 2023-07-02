Leal, Willis guide Nashville to 2-0 victory over DC United

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored twice in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up as Nashville SC defeated D.C. United 2-0. Leal took a pass from Hany Mukhtar in the 18th minute and found the net and he followed with an unassisted goal in the 37th minute to put Nashville up 2-0 at halftime. Leal entered play with one goal on the season. Willis finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Nashville (11-5-5). Tyler Miller saved one shot for DC United (7-9-5). Nashville was coming off two straight shutout losses following a club-record 10-match unbeaten streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.