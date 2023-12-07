Leah Pruett to start family with Tony Stewart, who will drive her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024

Leah Pruett will step away from the NHRA drag racing series in 2024 to focus on starting a family with Tony Stewart. Her NASCAR Hall of Famer husband will replace her next season in the Top Fuel dragster that Pruett drove to a career-best third-place finish in the NHRA standings this year. Pruett and Stewart married just over two years ago. Stewart ran the full NHRA season in 2023 in the Top Alcohol Dragster class. Pruett turns 36 in May, six days after Stewart will celebrate his 53rd birthday.

