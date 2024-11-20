League One Volleyball lands additional investment of $100 million with 1st pro season nearing launch

Three investment groups have committed a combined $100 million in new funding for League One Volleyball. The organization branded as LOVB, pronounced LOVE, owns 58 junior clubs with 16,000 athletes across the country. It will operate a professional league beginning play in January. LOVB announced the Los Angeles-based private equity firm Atwater Capital is the lead investor and joined by existing New York-based investors Ares Management and Left Lane Capital. The latest investment is in addition to the $60 million LOVB has raised.

