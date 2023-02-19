League leader Barcelona beats Cadiz 2-0 after turbulent week

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has left its problems off the field after a turbulent week to beat Cadiz 2-0 and extend its winning streak and lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski scored late in the first half to give Barcelona its seventh straight league win and get its lead over second-place Madrid back to eight points. Madrid had cut the gap to five points with a 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday. Barcelona’s game came after it became known the club paid millions of dollars to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing.

