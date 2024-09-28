League condemns plan by some fans to racially abuse Vinícius while hiding behind face masks

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will ask police to act against the promoters of a social media campaign that the league says is aimed at promoting racist acts against Vinícius Júnior at the derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The social media campaign is based on a hashtag encouraging Atletico fans to wear face masks, apparently to make it more difficult for authorities to identify individuals who participate in racist chants or insults. Vinícius has been targeted by racist slurs in away games for Real Madrid. One of the ugliest attacks against the Brazil forward came before a derby against Atletico in January 2023 when an effigy of him was hung from a bridge.

