Leafs’ Lafferty fined for cross-checking Lightning’s Colton

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined by the league for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay. He must pay $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal and received a minor penalty for roughing. Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

