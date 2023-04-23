Leafs’ Lafferty fined for cross-checking Lightning’s Colton

By The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs center Sam Lafferty (28) tries to get between Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) and center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined by the league for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay. He must pay $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal and received a minor penalty for roughing. Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

