Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov leaves game vs. Panthers injured

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period of the Maple Leafs’ playoff game at Florida on Sunday night with an undisclosed injury. The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Florida’s Anthony Duclair, as the Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound. Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto’s Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play. Samsonov remained down for more than a minute, eventually got to his feet and skated to the Toronto bench — going directly down the tunnel to the Maple Leafs’ locker room.

