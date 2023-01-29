Leading Australian Olympic official Phil Coles dies aged 91

SYDNEY (AP) — Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney, has died after a short illness, the Australian Olympic Committee said. He was 91. The AOC said Coles died Saturday. Coles was one of 24 International Olympic Committee members implicated in the bidding bribery scandal for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. He was officially reprimanded for receiving “lavish hospitality” from Salt Lake officials in return for information and lost his position on the Sydney Games organizing committee as a result. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.