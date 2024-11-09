Leader PSG wins at Angers after Monaco teenagers star at Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Winger Bradley Barcola scores twice to reach 10 league goals as Paris Saint-Germain wins 4-2 at Angers to maintain its six-point lead over second-placed Monaco. South Korea’s Lee Kang-in also netted twice to help PSG stay unbeaten through 11 rounds. The match was briefly halted at the start of the second half after home fans threw tennis balls onto the field in growing protests toward the French league. Earlier on Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice and fellow teenager George Ilenikhena added the other goal as Monaco won 3-1 at Strasbourg. In the other game Lens beat Nantes 3-2.

