Leader PSG loses to Lyon; Monaco rallies to beat Strasbourg

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Lyon's Bradley Barcola, right, Dejan Lovren, centre, and Castello Lukeba celebrate after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aurelien Morissard]

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain gave its rivals in the title race a glimmer of hope after losing 1-0 to Lyon for a second straight home defeat. PSG’s fifth loss of the league campaign leaves its six points ahead of second-place Lens and Marseille with nine rounds of matches remaining. After Alexandre Lacazette missed a penalty for the visitors forward Bradley Barcola scored early in the second half for ninth-place Lyon. Fourth-place Monaco rallied to beat Strasbourg 4-3 to move three points behind third-place Marseille in the chase for a Champions League spot. Finishing third means entry into the qualifying rounds while second place guarantees automatic qualification for the Champions League. Second-place Lens leads Marseille on goal difference.

