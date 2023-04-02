Leader PSG loses to Lyon; Monaco rallies to beat Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain gave its rivals in the title race a glimmer of hope after losing 1-0 to Lyon for a second straight home defeat. PSG’s fifth loss of the league campaign leaves its six points ahead of second-place Lens and Marseille with nine rounds of matches remaining. After Alexandre Lacazette missed a penalty for the visitors forward Bradley Barcola scored early in the second half for ninth-place Lyon. Fourth-place Monaco rallied to beat Strasbourg 4-3 to move three points behind third-place Marseille in the chase for a Champions League spot. Finishing third means entry into the qualifying rounds while second place guarantees automatic qualification for the Champions League. Second-place Lens leads Marseille on goal difference.

