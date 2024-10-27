Leader PSG crushes hapless Marseille to move 3 points clear as Monaco loses at Nice

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has moved three points clear at the top of the French league with a resounding 3-0 win at Marseille, which badly failed its first big test this season after a red card and an own-goal in the first half. A win would have moved Marseille level on points with defending champion PSG. But instead third-place Marseille dropped six points behind PSG and three points behind Monaco in second place. The humiliating defeat will doubtless test the patience of its hugely demanding fans. In an earlier game Vanderson’s red card also proved costly as Monaco lost its unbeaten record with a 2-1 defeat at Nice. Elsewhere, Montpellier lost again despite a new coach while Strasbourg won and Lyon drew.

