Leader PSG beats Nantes to stretch winning streak to 8 games in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Nantes 2-1 for an eighth straight win in the French league. Bradley Barcola gave PSG the lead just before halftime and Nantes equalized in the second half through Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed. PSG substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored the winner with minutes left. PSG extended its lead to six points over Monaco. A 10-man Monaco downed Rennes 2-1 and leapfrogged Nice into second place. Vanderson scored the opener in the second half then received a second yellow card. But Youssouf Fofana doubled the lead in the 85th. Rennes got one back from a penalty in the 90th.

