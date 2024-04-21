Leader PSG beats Lyon 4-1 despite Mbappé staying on the bench. Monaco wins 2-0 at Brest to go 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain played the whole game without Kylian Mbappé and still routed Lyon 4-1 at home to move closer to a record-extending 12th French league title. PSG is 11 points ahead of second-place Monaco with five games left for each side. Striker Gonçalo Ramos started instead of Mbappé and scored twice. Third-place Brest is out of contention after earlier losing 2-0 at home to Monaco. Brest is two points behind Monaco and the Brittany side has only four games left. Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria and Japan forward Takumi Minamino scored for Monaco. Marseille drew 2-2 at Toulouse thanks to an overhead kick deep into stoppage time from Faris Moumbagna. Rival fans clashed outside the stadium.

