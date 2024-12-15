Leader Barcelona loses to Leganes as Atletico Madrid moves level on points at top of Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona stayed top of the Spanish league despite a shock 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to lowly Leganes, a team that had not won away all season. Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 to leapfrog city rival Real Madrid and go second. Both Barcelona and Atletico have 38 points but Barcelona has a better goal difference. Playing in the first of five La Liga matches on Sunday, Atletico won its sixth consecutive league game to move a point clear of Real, which could only draw 3-3 with Real Vallecano on Saturday. The results set up a mouthwatering clash between the top two at Barcelona next Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.