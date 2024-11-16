Leach scores season-high 25 points to lead Northwestern past Eastern Illinois 67-58 in OT

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Leach scored a season-high 27 points and Nick Martinelli scored 16 points and Northwestern needed overtime to beat Eastern Illinois 67-58. The Wildcats held Eastern Illinois scoreless in the extra session. Leach scored the last seven points in regulation for Northwestern and the last five points in overtime. The Panthers’ Nakyel Shelton hit a running jumper in the lane with 31 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 58. Shelton scored 19 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.