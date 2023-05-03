Lazio wins 2-0 to prevent Napoli from sealing Serie A title

ROME (AP) — Lazio kept Napoli from sealing the Serie A title for at least another day by beating Sassuolo 2-0. The result means that Napoli needs a point at Udinese on Thursday to win its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two championships in 1987 and 1990. Felipe Anderson put Lazio ahead early and then Toma Basic doubled the Roman club’s advantage in stoppage time. Lazio moved within 15 points of runaway leader Napoli and back into second place ahead of Juventus which beat Lecce 2-1 earlier. Relegation-threatened Cremonese held Champions League semifinalist AC Milan 1-1. Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 6-0. Roma and Monza drew 1-1.

