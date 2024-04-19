Lazio up to sixth in Serie A after win at Genoa

By The Associated Press
Lazio coach Igor Tudor, left, and Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino greet each other ahead of the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Lazio at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Lazio has moved closer to a place in next year’s Champions League after winning at Genoa 1-0 in Serie A. Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto got the only goal midway through the second half. The win moves the capital club into sixth spot. UEFA says at least five Italian teams will make it into next year’s expanded 36-team Champions League.

