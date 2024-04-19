Lazio up to sixth in Serie A after win at Genoa

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Lazio has moved closer to a place in next year’s Champions League after winning at Genoa 1-0 in Serie A. Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto got the only goal midway through the second half. The win moves the capital club into sixth spot. UEFA says at least five Italian teams will make it into next year’s expanded 36-team Champions League.

