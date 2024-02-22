Lazio moves back into contention for Europe with 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Lazio moved back into contention for Europe with a 2-0 win at Torino in Serie A. Matteo Guendouzi and Danilo Cataldi scored second-half goals for the Roman club. Lazio holds a 1-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16. The match was rescheduled from last month when Lazio was in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup. Lazio moved up to seventh place is is one point behind city rival Roma. Torino is four points behind in 10th. Lazio visits Bayern for the second leg on March 5.

