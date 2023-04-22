Lazio loses to Torino and could be overtaken by Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Lazio has failed to consolidate second spot in Serie A after losing to Torino 1-0 to end a run of four straight wins. Ivan Ilić netted the only goal two minutes before halftime. Torino won for the first time in five matches. The result leaves Lazio two points above third-placed Juventus after the Bianconeri had its 15-point penalty suspended on Thursday. Juventus plays league leader Napoli on Sunday. Salernitana boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Sassuolo 3-0 for its first win in six matches.

