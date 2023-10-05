Lazio looking to draw on Champions League spirit to turn things around in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Lazio will be looking to draw on the spirit of its Champions League campaign to turn things around in Serie A. Lazio hosts Atalanta on Sunday having won just two of its opening seven league matches. Last season’s runner-up has already lost four matches and sits 16th in the league. It is a different story in the Champions League. A 96th-minute equalizer from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel saw Lazio mark its return back to Europe’s elite with a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid last month. And another stoppage-time goal on Wednesday saw it go one better and snatch a 2-1 win at Celtic. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said “I hope this result can give us a positive reaction, some confidence and belief.”

