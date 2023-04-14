Lazio increases hold on 2nd with 3-0 win at Spezia

ROME (AP) — Lazio increased its hold on second place in Serie A with a 3-0 win at Spezia. Felipe Anderson drew a penalty that Ciro Immobile converted then scored another goal before Marcos Antonio added a third. The victory extended Lazio’s unbeaten run in the league to eight matches and moved the Roman club eight points ahead of third-place Roma. Lazio also moved within 13 points of runaway leader Napoli. Penultimate Cremonese beat Empoli 1-0 for its second straight win to boost its chances of avoiding relegation.

