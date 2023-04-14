Lazio increases hold on 2nd with 3-0 win at Spezia
By The Associated Press
Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring to 0-1 during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia Calcio and SS Lazio at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Italy, Friday April 14, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro]
ROME (AP) — Lazio increased its hold on second place in Serie A with a 3-0 win at Spezia. Felipe Anderson drew a penalty that Ciro Immobile converted then scored another goal before Marcos Antonio added a third. The victory extended Lazio’s unbeaten run in the league to eight matches and moved the Roman club eight points ahead of third-place Roma. Lazio also moved within 13 points of runaway leader Napoli. Penultimate Cremonese beat Empoli 1-0 for its second straight win to boost its chances of avoiding relegation.
Lazio's Felipe Anderson, centre, shots to score to make it 0-2 during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia Calcio and SS Lazio at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Italy, Friday April 14, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tano Pecoraro
Empoli's Sebastian Walukiewicz, right, and Cremonese's Frank Tsadjout jump for an header during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Empoli at the Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada
Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers, right, reacts after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Empoli at the Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy, Friday, April 14, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)