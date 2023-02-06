Lazio held at Serie A struggler Verona to 1-1

MILAN (AP) — Lazio has been held at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona to 1-1 in Serie A. That hampers its hopes of consolidating its place in the top four in a tight race for the Champions League spots. Cyril Ngonge scored his first goal for Verona on his first start to cancel out Pedro’s opener. Lazio is a point behind Roma and four behind second-placed Inter Milan. Verona moved to within four points of safety.

