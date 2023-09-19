Lazio goalkeeper scores late to earn draw. Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona’s João Félix, Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez and Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappé have all scored as their teams made winning starts to the Champions League. But the wildest celebrations of the night came in Rome, where Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the team’s equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid. A 16-year-old almost scored on his competition debut for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal struck the side netting and saw an effort saved after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over the Belgian team. Álvarez scored twice in a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade and Mbappé opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

