Lazio goalkeeper Provedel scores late equalizer in 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Champions League

ROME (AP) — Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel came forward and headed in a stoppage-time equalizer to earn the Roman club a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Provedel showed off his unlikely attacking skills by meeting a cross from Luis Alberto with a glancing header on the final play of the match at the Stadio Olimpico. It was a measure of revenge for Provedel after he was left fuming after Pablo Barrios scored for Atletico in the first half with a shot that took a big deflection off Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada. Feyenoord beat Celtic 2-0 in the other Group E match.

