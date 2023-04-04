Lazio given suspended stadium ban for antisemitic chants

ROME (AP) — Lazio has been given a suspended partial stadium ban after some of its fans directed antisemitic chants at Roma during the city derby last month. The Serie A judge ordered the Curva Nord to be closed for a game but suspended the sentence in consideration of Lazio’s decision to hand out three lifetime bans to involved spectators. Lazio will be ordered to serve the one-game partial stadium ban in addition to any new penalties if there is another case of fan misbehavior over the next year. Lazio fans have a long history of discriminatory behavior and the club has been hit with numerous sanctions both in Serie A and Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.