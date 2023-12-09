Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona in Serie A. Inter hosts Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Lazio could only manage a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A despite the capital team dominating and its opponent finishing the match with 10 men. Tomáš Suslov scored for the home side to cancel out a goal from former Verona player Mattia Zaccagni. Lazio has won only one of its past five league matches and the draw at Verona left it eighth. Inter Milan will be looking to move back top of Serie A when it hosts relegation-threatened Udinese later. Third-place AC Milan visits Atalanta.

